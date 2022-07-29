Analysts Set Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Price Target at $36.26

Shares of Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.26.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Ayr Wellness Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $356.81 million and a PE ratio of -28.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63. Ayr Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ayr Wellness will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.