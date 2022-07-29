Analysts Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target at $142.00

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.00.
CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $125.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.65.
Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.
Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 27.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 6.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,219,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 19.2% during the second quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.