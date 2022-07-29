Analysts Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target at $142.00

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.00.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $125.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.65.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 27.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 6.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,219,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 19.2% during the second quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

