Analysts Set Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Price Target at $26.72

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.72.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IRT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Compass Point set a $24.50 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.83.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,215,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

