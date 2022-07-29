Analysts Set Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Price Target at $24.57

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.57.

NLSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

NLSN opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average is $22.96.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 34,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

