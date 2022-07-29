Analysts Set TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target at $152.17

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “N/A” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMXXF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$139.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

TMX Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TMXXF stock opened at $99.30 on Friday. TMX Group has a one year low of $95.32 and a one year high of $116.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.37.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

