Analyzing DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) and Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI)

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) and Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DBS Group and Northwest Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBS Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Northwest Bancshares 1 1 0 0 1.50

Northwest Bancshares has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential downside of 18.73%. Given Northwest Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northwest Bancshares is more favorable than DBS Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBS Group N/A N/A N/A Northwest Bancshares 24.27% 8.15% 0.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DBS Group and Northwest Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares DBS Group and Northwest Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBS Group $11.89 billion 5.01 $5.06 billion N/A N/A Northwest Bancshares $561.40 million 3.19 $154.32 million $0.99 14.29

DBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

DBS Group has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

DBS Group pays an annual dividend of $3.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Northwest Bancshares pays out 80.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Northwest Bancshares has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Northwest Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of DBS Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Northwest Bancshares beats DBS Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers. The Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products for bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates, and small and medium sized businesses. Its products and services comprise short-term working capital financing and specialized lending; cash management, trade finance, and securities and fiduciary services; treasury and markets products; and corporate finance and advisory banking, as well as capital markets solutions. The Treasury Markets segment is involved in the structuring, market-making, and trading in a range of treasury products. The Others segment offers Islamic banking services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers loan products comprising one-to-four-family residential real estate loans and loans collateralized by multi-family residential and commercial real estate; commercial business loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, sales finance loans, unsecured personal loans, credit card loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company also offers investment management and trust services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 170 community-banking locations in Pennsylvania, Western New York, Eastern Ohio, and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

