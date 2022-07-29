ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $288.70.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $304.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $276.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.27. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $225.92 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,751,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $255,302,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 175.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,802,000 after acquiring an additional 446,716 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 371.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 491,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,082,000 after acquiring an additional 387,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 41.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 689,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,069,000 after acquiring an additional 200,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.