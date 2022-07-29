Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE AM opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.44%.

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 303,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $3,129,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 517,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David H. Keyte acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,587 shares in the company, valued at $583,952.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 303,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $3,129,581.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 517,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 865,620 shares of company stock worth $8,963,071 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AM. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 28,260 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 414,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 37,274 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 23,690 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.