Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 352.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Antero Resources Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE AR traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $39.76. The company had a trading volume of 235,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,743,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 3.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,188.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,012,352 shares of company stock worth $35,255,450. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $220,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $229,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $266,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.89.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

