Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives GBX 1,370 Average Target Price from Analysts

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,370 ($16.51).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($12.65) to GBX 1,000 ($12.05) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,645 ($19.82) to GBX 1,450 ($17.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,320 ($15.90) to GBX 1,250 ($15.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,480 ($17.83) to GBX 1,460 ($17.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,147.50 ($13.83) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £11.31 billion and a PE ratio of 1,023.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,254.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,417.51. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 971.20 ($11.70) and a one year high of GBX 1,799.50 ($21.68).

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

