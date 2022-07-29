AON (NYSE:AON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share.

AON Trading Down 0.3 %

AON traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $291.99. 33,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,482. AON has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.36.

Get AON alerts:

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.64.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AON by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in AON by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in AON by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in AON by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in AON by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.