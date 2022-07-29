Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.38-$2.44 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Apartment Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

AIRC stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 99.27% and a return on equity of 40.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Insider Transactions at Apartment Income REIT

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director John D. Rayis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,681.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 2,091 shares of company stock valued at $96,756 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apartment Income REIT

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,509,000 after purchasing an additional 556,256 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 19.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,044,000 after purchasing an additional 309,508 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 1,332.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 143,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after buying an additional 133,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after buying an additional 119,016 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

