Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 99.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Up 0.5 %

Apartment Income REIT stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.39. 22,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,042. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.04. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $55.82.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In related news, Director John D. Rayis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,412 shares in the company, valued at $393,681.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 2,091 shares of company stock worth $96,756 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after buying an additional 119,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 19.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,044,000 after purchasing an additional 309,508 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 130.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,509,000 after purchasing an additional 556,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 8.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 773,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,351,000 after purchasing an additional 58,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AIRC shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

