AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Trading Down 5.2%

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $98.57 and last traded at $98.57. 267 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 127,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

AppFolio Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.74 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.87 and a 200-day moving average of $106.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $50,935.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,879.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $641,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $50,935.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,879.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $1,780,282. Insiders own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth $16,069,000. Skye Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 896.2% during the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 130,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 117,400 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,623,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 31,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC now owns 83,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 27,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Further Reading

