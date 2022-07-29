Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,459 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.0% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $87,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daniels&Tansey LLP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Trading Up 2.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.88.

Shares of AAPL traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,374,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,616,813. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.