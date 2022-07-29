Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “maintains” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AAPL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.13.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $157.35 on Friday. Apple has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

