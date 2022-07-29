Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.04.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $105.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.64.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,786 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,285 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

