Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,350 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,773 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Express by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on American Express from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $152.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

