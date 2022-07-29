Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 158.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,282 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

