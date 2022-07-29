Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,090.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.10. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $119.99.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

