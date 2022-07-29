Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $898,000 Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,085.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 97.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter worth $155,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIBK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $40.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.51. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.40 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.11%.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 15,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $593,509.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,078.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.