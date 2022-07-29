Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $979,000 Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 260.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Hershey by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Hershey by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $224.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $340.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.20. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $167.80 and a one year high of $231.60.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $218.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 23,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total transaction of $5,268,388.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,968,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,203.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 23,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total transaction of $5,268,388.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,968,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 699,493 shares of company stock valued at $153,874,087. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

