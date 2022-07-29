Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Entegris by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

Entegris Stock Performance

Entegris stock opened at $107.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.68. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $85.92 and a one year high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

