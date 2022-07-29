Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,150 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $90.29 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.39.

