APY.Finance (APY) 1-Day Volume Tops $319.00

APY.Finance (APY) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $363,284.37 and approximately $319.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $205.86 or 0.00863309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00015693 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001571 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,469,950 coins. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

