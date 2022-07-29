ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Gap Down to $87.68

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $87.68, but opened at $84.17. ArcBest shares last traded at $86.32, with a volume of 2,438 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

ArcBest Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 59.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in ArcBest by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 38,712 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at $575,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

