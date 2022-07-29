ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Up to $23.52

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.52, but opened at $24.30. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $24.26, with a volume of 37,215 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MT shares. StockNews.com upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ArcelorMittal from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.94) to €46.10 ($47.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.16.

ArcelorMittal Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average of $29.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.05. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at $2,139,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 8.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 24,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 218,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 101,849 shares during the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Stories

