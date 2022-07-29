Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 197,868 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,685,966 shares.The stock last traded at $19.47 and had previously closed at $20.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.89.

Ares Capital Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30.

Insider Transactions at Ares Capital

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Lewis Smith bought 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at $806,744.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 356,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,371. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 70.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

