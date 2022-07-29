Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Duke Energy Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of DUK stock opened at $108.95 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.00 and its 200 day moving average is $106.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35.
Duke Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.77%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.18.
Insider Transactions at Duke Energy
In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duke Energy (DUK)
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.