Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $108.95 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.00 and its 200 day moving average is $106.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.18.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.