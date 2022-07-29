Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2022

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $108.95 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.00 and its 200 day moving average is $106.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.18.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.