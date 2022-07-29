Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE PH opened at $282.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PH. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $290.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.00.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.