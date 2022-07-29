Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Has $523,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after buying an additional 138,040 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 572,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,129,000 after acquiring an additional 286,820 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.12. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.