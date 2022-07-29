Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Has $530,000 Stock Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,104 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA NYF opened at $53.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.20. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.63 and a twelve month high of $58.73.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

