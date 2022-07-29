Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,927 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF comprises about 1.5% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSMO opened at $49.32 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.01.

