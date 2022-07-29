Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Sells 73 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 151,368.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 86,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,922,000 after buying an additional 86,280 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VOE opened at $137.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.32. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.