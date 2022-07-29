ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in ASML by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in ASML by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $560.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $229.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $509.38 and a 200-day moving average of $590.79. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $412.67 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

