Assemble Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $748,707.00 (ASM)

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0215 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Assemble Protocol has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Assemble Protocol has a total market cap of $25.10 million and $748,707.00 worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,843.38 or 0.99988991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00127862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00031776 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Profile

Assemble Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,471,875,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,204,761 coins. The official website for Assemble Protocol is assembleprotocol.io. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Assemble Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

According to CryptoCompare, "ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. "

