Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Stephens

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stephens to $22.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $19.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Banc

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $607,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 90,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile



Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

