AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 76.40

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 76.40 ($0.92) per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

LON AZN opened at £106.92 ($128.82) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 8,029 ($96.73) and a 1 year high of £112.90 ($136.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of £165.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of £105.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9,889.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZN. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £115 ($138.55) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a £120 ($144.58) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($132.53) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £115 ($138.55) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a £101 ($121.69) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £104.41 ($125.79).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

