Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $42.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 31.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $86,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,482 shares in the company, valued at $947,579.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,027,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $501,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUB has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point cut their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

