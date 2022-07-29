ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

ATN International Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of ATN International stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. ATN International has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.45 million, a PE ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 0.20.

ATN International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATN International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ATN International stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATN International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ATN International were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

