Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Raised to Outperform at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $42.50 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $29.30.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.69.

Autohome Price Performance

ATHM stock opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average is $31.48. Autohome has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $52.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autohome

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Autohome had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 14,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 182,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 51,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

