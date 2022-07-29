Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Gap Down to $36.53

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.53, but opened at $34.80. Autohome shares last traded at $34.95, with a volume of 1,757 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA raised shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.30 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autohome currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Autohome had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Autohome in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 159.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 312.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

