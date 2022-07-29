Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Autoliv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Autoliv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.27.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $86.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Autoliv has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $110.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.63.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,076. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.