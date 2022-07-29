Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.2% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $1,602,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 90,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 306,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.73.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.3 %

ADP stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.09. The stock had a trading volume of 14,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,688. The firm has a market cap of $100.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

