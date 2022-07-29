Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ADP stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.96. 23,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,688. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D'ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,955,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,883,000 after buying an additional 261,716 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,897,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 186,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,442,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 148,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,721,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

