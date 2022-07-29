Avient Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avient in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avient’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Avient Stock Performance

AVNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Avient in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Avient from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $43.08 on Friday. Avient has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average of $48.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Marquard & Bahls AG bought a new position in Avient in the fourth quarter valued at $182,885,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Avient in the fourth quarter valued at $67,816,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Avient by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,502,000 after purchasing an additional 583,179 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Avient by 877.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,712,000 after purchasing an additional 508,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Avient by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,335,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,349,000 after purchasing an additional 352,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Avient Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Stories

