Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Receives Maintains Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their maintains rating on shares of Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $63.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Avient from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Stock Down 0.3 %

Avient stock opened at $43.08 on Thursday. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.00.

Avient Dividend Announcement

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avient will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.