AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €29.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CS. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($32.86) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

AXA Price Performance

CS opened at €21.96 ($22.41) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €22.34 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.72. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($22.58) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($28.26).

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

