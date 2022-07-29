Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.17.

AXTA opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,587,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,343 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,967,000 after buying an additional 8,395,583 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,880,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,847,000 after buying an additional 822,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,984,000 after buying an additional 674,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

