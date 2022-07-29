Axe 1-Day Volume Hits $35.00 (AXE)

Axe (AXE) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 29th. In the last seven days, Axe has traded down 21% against the US dollar. Axe has a total market cap of $45,957.36 and $35.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00242207 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000497 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.